New Delhi: The Family Man creators Raj and DK are all set to direct crime-thriller Guns & Gulaabs for Netflix, which marks their first directorial venture with the streaming giant. The the writer-director duo, whose full name is Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. are more famously known as Raj & DK. Their filmography included titles such as Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, and 99.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

"Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country," Raj & DK said in a statement.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humor that's signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs which will captivate audiences in India and across the world."

The series is created, directed and produced by Raj & DK. They are also on board as writers alongside Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora.

(With agency inputs)