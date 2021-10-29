Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Radhika Madan and Mouni Roy, who ruled the small screens and are now making it big in Bollywood, are setting the temperature soaring on social media with their latest posts. While Mouni is having a gala time in Dubai, Radhika is looking stunning in the pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Mouni has been sharing a slew of pictures from her Dubai vacay. The latest additions to Mouni's vacation diary are pictures of her donning a midriff-baring top and an ivory long skirt. Sharing a string of pictures on her Instagram handle, Mouni wrote, "If it feels good it must be…🦋🔆."

Meanwhile, Radhika is also busy making bold style statements. The Angrezi Medium actor has dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot with fashion photographer Pehel Aggarwal. In the pictures, Radhika is seen donning a shimmery bralette along with a matching short skirt and an oversized white shirt. The actor captioned her post with, "Just hang'in there!"

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in romantic drama Shiddat along with Sunny Kaushal. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

For Mouni, coming up next is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action adventure Brahmastra. The ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna, with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.