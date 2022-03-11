Radhe Shyam Twitter review: Celebs, netizens go gaga over climax of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer
Hyderabad (Telangana): Baahubali fame Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam hit the screens today. Reactions and reviews have started pouring in and from the early trends, it seems that the film manages to connect with the audience.
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama, which revolves around the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde.
During Radhe Shyam promotions, Prabhas had said that he "will do everything" to keep his fans entertained. The Mirchi actor had also thanked his fans for their continuous love and support which is coming his way in abundance on social media as the film hit big screens today.
-
#RadheShyam is trending on Twitter as the netizens have apparently lapped up Prabhas and Pooja starrer. Music director Thaman who has scored the background music for Radhe Shyam was among the first celebrities who have lauded the film. Heaping praise on Radhe Shyam, Thaman wrote, "When it’s from the Heart ❤️ it Never Fails #BlockBusterRadheShyam 🧿🦋 A big day for all of us who were from the heart with full of hearts 💕 🖤🧸True love stories Never Have Endings ▶️ #RadheyShyam #RadheyShyamBgm ✨🎛♥️."
-
Actor Sushanth extended best wishes to Radhe Shyam and wrote, "This mammoth effort deserves a blockbuster! 🔥 #RadheyShyam."
-
Lauding film's climax scene, a user wrote, "The climax scenes are unfolding with a bated breath. This is the film's hardest stretch in terms of picturization. @PrabhasRaju and @hegdepooja show immense caliber." Another wrote, "#RadheShyam grandly mounted love story which takes us to another world. Excellent background score by @MusicThaman specifically the Interval Bang 🎻🤩 and a terrific performance by #Prabhas especially the climax 🔥🌊⛴."
-
Meanwhile, Prabhas has a great line-up, with back-to-back movies in his kitty. Om Raut's Adipurush is in the making, while Prabhas has Salaar, which is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Prabhas has another big-ticket movie with Maruthi.