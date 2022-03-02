Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam have released film's second trailer on Wednesday. Days ahead of the worldwide release, the makers dropped yet another trailer to amplify the hype around its theatrical release. Going by the latest trailer of Radhe Shyam, it is almost confirmed that the movie has no peculiar villain, but nature itself becomes a hurdle for the couple's union. It is also being talked about that the movie will have a tragic ending, with a tsunami backdrop.

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana, a girl who is destined to fall for him as well. But, speculation is that their unsparing fate comes in the middle of their love saga, which will apparently be portrayed impressively in Radhe Shyam. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come on board to lend his voice for Radhe Shyam and Bollywood actor Bhagyashree will portray Prabhas's mother in the movie.

Music by Justin Prabhakaran on T-Series, Radhe Shyam will have sound design by Resul Pookutty. Presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies, Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is billed as an epic love story and will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese, on March 11.