Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Radhe Shyam have dropped the latest song Main Ishq Mein Hoon from the film. The romantic song beautifully captures how love and pain go hand in hand for the leading pair of the film.

On Tuesday, Radhe Shyam makers released Main Ishq Mein Hoon song. Piquing the interest of the audience, the song is out days ahead of the film's release. Set in the ballroom ambiance, Main Ishq Mein Hoon is crooned by Manan Bhardwaj, Harjot Kaur, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Manan Bhardwaj has composed the music for the song, which is also visually attractive.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the much-awaited pan-India movie is produced under the banner UV Creations. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, and will be released in multiple languages across the world. Prabhas and Pooja aside, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, and others play important roles in the movie. Radhe Shyam is slated for its grand release on March 11.