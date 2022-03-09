Hyderabad (Telangana): Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is gearing up for its release soon. Rajamouli, who has worked with Prabhas for the magnum opus Baahubali seems to have also been involved in the movie.

An interesting buzz related to the movie Radhe Shyam has surfaced on the Internet. Apparently, Rajamouli has watched a special screening of Radhe Shyam. He also has suggested a few changes to the final copy, keeping Prabhas' pan-India game in consideration. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

READ | Malavika Mohanan almost confirms reports of film with Prabhas

It is also reported that Rajamouli and Prabhas have shot a promotional video together, which will promote both Radhe Shyam and RRR. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the March 11 and the promotional campaign is in full swing for the intense love saga.

As the trailer of Radhe Shyam established the lavish, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad, the VFX seems to be rich, creating much anticipation. Introduced as the world's magnificent palmist, Prabhas looks dapper as Vikramaditya. While each frame in which the lead pair is shown, depicts the beautiful chemistry they share, the trailer hints at the disastrous fate they will share.