Hyderabad (Telangana): Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, passed away on Friday following a massive heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 46. Condolences started pouring in soon after the news of his demise went viral. A sea of late actor's fans gathered outside the hospital where he was admitted today morning.

According to family sources, Puneeth developed severe chest pain and suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. Immediately he was shifted to Vikram Hospital. Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital.

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away, a sea of fans gather outside hospital - video

Puneeth was being treated at the ICU facility. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has reached the residence of Puneeth at Sadashivanagar.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which was released early this year.

