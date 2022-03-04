Hyderabad (Telangana): Director Nag Ashwin, who is currently handling the pan-India venture titled Project K' with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan as the lead actors, has requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra, for his help. The visionary director, who created the world of the late legendary actress Savitri for her biopic Mahanati, sought help from Anand Mahindra the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Nag Ashwin's tweet requesting Anand Mahindra to bail him out with some engineering works related to his movie, wrote a lengthy note. "Dear Anand Mahindra sir we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called Project K A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique and beyond the tech of today. If this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation", Nag Ashwin conveyed.

"I admire you a lot sir. We have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before. It would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future. Project K", he concluded.

In few hours, Mahindra replied to Nag Ashwin's tweet and wrote, "How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future!"

Nag Ashwin's request appears to be sincere, as the noted tycoon agreed to assist him with the big-ticket movie.