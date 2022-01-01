Hyderabad (Telangana): Celebrity couples Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja on Saturday, shared beautiful glimpses from their New Year celebration. While Nick showered love on his ladylove Priyanka, Sonam took to social media to heap praise on her entrepreneur husband.

Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture where Priyanka could be seen packing a kiss on his cheek. Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

Priyanka donned a white slip dress, while Nick wore a beige coloured mesh shirt for the celebration. The post garnered more than 7 lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and followers.

The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Sonam took to social media to share pictures from her New Year celebration with hubby Anand. In her New Year post, Sonam lauded her husband for being "phenomenal."

"Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear," wrote Sonam alongside a string of pictures.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. Their love story actually began in 2016. For the unversed, Anand is a renowned businessman. He owns a clothing brand called Bhane.