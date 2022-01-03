Hyderabad (Telangana): Global star Priyanka Chopra is busy 'celebrating life' with her singer husband Nick Jonas. The duo apparently had a gala time with family and friends as they welcomed New Year on a yacht.

On Monday, PeeCee took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from her New Year celebrations. The Quantico star rang in New Year aboard a luxury yacht with Nick, a few friends and family by her side.

Sharing a glimpse of her New Year party, Priyanka dropped a slew of pictures and captioned them with: "Photo dump* So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla ❤️⭐️."

On Saturday, Nick shared a beautiful glimpse from their New Year celebration. He took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture where Priyanka could be seen packing a kiss on his cheek. Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

Watch: Priyanka Chopra is ready to 'swing into 2022'

The much-in-love couple is often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules. The duo, however, squeezed out some time from their respective hectic schedules for New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections which stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick in the lead roles.

She also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo.

PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.