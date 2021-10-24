New Delhi: Actor Pratik Gandhi, who gained stardom overnight with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992, says he has one wish and that is that he wants to be known by the character he plays and not by his own name.

Pratik's latest release is Bhavai. The movie stars him as Raja Ram Joshi and actor Aindrita Ray as Rani as lead characters. It revolves around the love tale of two actors working in a drama company and how their reel life affects their real life off stage.

Talking about what kind of work he is yearning for now, Pratik said: "There is no one particular genre that I want to concentrate on. There is no set career path that I have decided in mind but I want to be equally open to different characters. My personal wish is to create different characters, I should be known by my character and not by my name."

The actor will next be seen in the horror-comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava and the web series Six Suspects. Pratik will also be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pann in upcoming film which is titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. According to reports, Taapsee will be seen playing the role of a cop while Gandhi will be seen as a chauvinistic brat in the film bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by debutant director Arshad Syed.

(IANS)