Hyderabad (Telangana): Superstar Prabhas, who plays the role of a palmist in his latest release Radhe Shyam, has revealed whether he believes in astrology. Sharing a lesser-known trivia about himself, Prabhas has said that his success in the film industry was predicted by a palmist when he was born.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama, which revolves around the story of Vikramaditya, a magnificent palmist, who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde.

During promotions of Radhe Shyam in New Delhi, Prabhas was asked if in his personal life he believes in palmistry and astrology. To which the actor replied, "I never followed anything like that. We have heard many stories... In my family also we had heard many stories... This palmist told that this is going to happen and all my uncle said 'he's going to be big when I was born' but I never followed any palmistry or astrology..." The pan-India star, who was ranked second in Times' Most Desirable Men for the year 2017 and twelfth in 2018, further said, "We have a rich culture in astrology in India but I never followed."

Prabhas rose to pan-India fame with Baahubali and his popularity has been increasing by leaps and bounds since then. The actor has a slew of big-budgeted films in his kitty including multiple pan-India films. His slate of upcoming films includes sci-fi Project K, mythological drama Adipurush, and action thriller Salaar.