Hyderabad (Telangana): Baahubali fame Prabhas, who has been busily promoting his upcoming visual grandeur- Radhe Shyam, reveals details about his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone on the sets of Project-K.

"We met on the sets of Project-K. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am", the Mirchi actor shared, as he interacted with the media during the promotions of Radhe Shyam. "Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously. Sometimes, I irritate them cracking jokes as long as they enjoy my company", Prabhas said.

Piku actor Deepika Padukone, who recently appeared in Gehraiyaan, will appear next to 'Darling' actor Prabhas. The two, who met on the sets of Nag Aswin's much-anticipated directorial venture Project-K, had a great time working together on the sets. Prabhas had also treated Deepika with scrumptious South Indian meals, which were talked about, everywhere.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde- starrer Radhe Shyam will soon hit the screens globally. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is being promoted at a grand scale, and the team were present at an interactive media session, where Prabhas had shared his experience working for the movie.

(With agency inputs)