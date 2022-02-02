Mumbai (Maharashtra): Much-awaited romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is set to be released on March 11. Earlier, the multilingual film was gearing up for a January 14 opening but was pushed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the film shared the new release date along with a new poster of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. "The enthralling love story has a new release date! #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March," the tweet read.

Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas, who plays Vikramaditya, as a palmist, and Pooja Hegde, his love interest. Their love story and the role of destiny is the crux of the movie. Also starring in the movie is Bollywood's senior actor Bhagya Shree, who will be seen in the role of Prabhas's mother.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(With agency inputs)