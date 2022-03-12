Hyderabad (Telangana): Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam has unfortunately made its way to torrent sites. The highly anticipated film which hit big screens on March 11 is the latest victim to online piracy. Radhe Shyam has opened to lukewarm response in the Hindi circuit and the leak can leave a dent in business of the film which is already garnering underwhelming early reports.

Radhe Shyam leaked onto several torrent sites within hours of its release. For the film, which is made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crore, leak spells a huge blow to the makers. Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar apparently worked for five years on the project. The film braved many roadblocks including pandemic before it hit screens last Friday. The leak has happened at a time when the film industry is still limping back to normal after more than two years of a slump due to pandemic.

Radhe Shyam which also has a sprinkle of thrillers is touted as India's first film with retro visuals, dresses and colour mix. The period drama helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, revolves around the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana, played by Pooja.

The film is garnering mixed reviews and is being panned by critics for poor writing. According to reports, the grandeur of the film and stars such as Prabhas and Pooja could do little to put together the loosely written love saga.