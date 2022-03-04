Hyderabad (Telangana): Prabhas, who gained nationwide fame with filmmaker SS Rajamouli's celebrated franchise Baahubali is busy promoting his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. While it's' been more than four years since the second part Baahubali: The Conclusion released, but the audience is still wondering whether the actor and filmmaker will be returning with the third part in future.

During the promotions of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas was quizzed whether he and Rajamouli have ever discussed the third installment of the Baahubali franchise. To which the actor said that he is close to Rajamouli and discusses everything under the sun with him but never asks the director about films.

Talking to media, Prabhas said, "We don't talks about films. We are like very close, we fight we talks day and night but I don't ask him 'When are you doing the film?' Never asked before Baahubali also. I know him for 10 years. So, I never ask about films to anyone. I don't know why but I don't."

The 42-year-old actor, however, gave hope to the fans of Baahubali as he revealed that the director wants to expand the franchise in the future. Prabhas said idea which Rajamouli and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has is that they "never want to leave Baahubali. So, something will happen for sure."

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam which is one among the most-awaited pan-India movies that will hit the screens this year. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam's promotional videos. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is slated for global release on March 11.