Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Prabhas takes the top slot on the list of India's highest-paid actors. The actor, whose career skyrocketed after the success of Baahibali, has back-to-back pan-India films lined up for next. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be taking home ₹150 crores for his upcoming mythological film Adipurush.

The humungous success and popularity of Baahubali helped Prabhas to reach a wider audience. The actor is now at a stage in his career where filmmakers feel safe to take bigger risks with him in terms of budget. According to the latest reports, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has reportedly offered ₹150 crores flat to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The 42-year-old actor is also said to be taking home the same amount for Om Raut's directorial Adipurush.

Prabhas is the third actor in the last decade to be paid upwards of Rs. 100 crores after Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Akshaya Kumar. While Salman got ₹100 crores plus for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Akshay started quoting ₹100 crores from Bell Bottom.

While Baahubali gave Prabhas the big break on the national scene, his first Hindi movie Saho didn't exactly set the box office on fire. He, however, retained his magic. For now, all eyes are on Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Spirit.