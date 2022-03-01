Mumbai (Maharashtra): On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Prabhas annuonce release date of his upcoming film. The Om Raut's directorial will hit the theatres January next year. Touted to be a visual extravaganza, the movie is expected to be a treat for VFX fans.

Sharing the update, Prabhas, who will be seen headlining the project, took to Instagram and wrote, "#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023."

READ | Kriti Sanon reveals how she got 'shy' Prabhas talking on Adipurush sets

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh are also a part of Adipurush, which is said to be the adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles are producing the upcoming film.

It is even stated that the graphics in Adipurush would have triple VFX than the Baahubali series. So, the expectations are rife. The mythological film based on Ramayan has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada will hit the screens on January 12, 2023.