Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting his wife. According to the police, the actor was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actor has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," the Mumbai police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This is not the first time when Poonam had to seek the help of the police. 12 days after her marriage to Sam, the actor had filed an FIR against her husband at South Goa's Canacona police station alleging that her spouse had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute". The incident had happened during their honeymoon in Goa.

Poonam tied the knot with Sam on September 10, 2020.

(With agency inputs)