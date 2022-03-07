Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Pooja Hegde has been busy promoting her upcoming magnum opus Radhe Shyam. The actor talks about her experience working for the movie with Prabhas. Pooja, who has been working with A-listers of the Telugu industry from the beginning of career, has revealed best qualities of her co-stars Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

"I have played Prerana in the movie, a role I have been in love with. My role has different shades, and emotions. Prerana's role is a multilayered one, and I had to research the role. This had a great impact on my thinking as well", Pooja said. Talking on the crux of Radhe Shyam, Pooja reveals that she is a believer in astrology, and firmly believes in fortune-telling.

While she has done Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, Pooja featured in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava with Jr NTR while her Radhe Shyam with Prabhas is yet to release. When quizzed about her experience working with top Telugu heroes, Pooja stated that she has been overwhelmed at the kind of reception by them so far.

"Prabhas, having such a huge fandom, is so humble. During the Radhe Shyam shooting, many of our team had Covid infection. Prabhas made sure to send food to them all. My mother also felt happy about this lovely gesture."

Coming to other actors, Pooja explained, "Jr NTR is an amazing actor, a perfectionist. His shots get okayed in a single take. On the other hand, Allu Arjun carries so much energy around, which makes him the perkiest person on the sets".

On being quizzed about her upcoming ventures, Pooja said, "I have a project with Mahesh Babu, which is to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. I also have some other movies in my kitty which will be announced soon".

Pan-India movie Radhe Shyam is up for a theatrical release on March 11 worldwide. One of the most awaited films is now Censor-certified. The movie has now wrapped up as the Censor Board has given a 'U/A' for the Prabhas-starrer. A Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, Radhe Shyam has a crisp runtime which is around 150 minutes.