Hyderabad (Telangana): Multilingual actor Pooja Hegde is currently having a gala time in the Maldives. The actor, whose lineup of films is spread across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industry has apparently squeezed some time out of her busy schedule.

On Sunday night, Pooja took to her social media handle to treat her fans with some stunning pictures from her Maldivian holiday. In a string of pictures shared on Instagram, Pooja is seen having floating breakfast in a tropical resort. Donning a brown monokini and gold earrings, Pooja looks photoshoot ready in the pictures.

Pooja Hegde is having 'extraordinary experiences' in Maldives

Sharing the pictures, Pooja wrote, "Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences ☺️🤎" Her pictures have garnered love and likes from celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Rohan Vinod Mehra and more.

On the work front, Pooja's forthcoming films include Acharya with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

Last week, the actor had also commenced shooting for her upcoming Tamil black comedy action film Beast in Chennai. The film marks her return to Tamil cinema after Mugamoodi. However, not much has been revealed about the character she will be essaying in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.