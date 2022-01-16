New Delhi: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday night marked the 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Mridula Tripathi. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sacred Games actor shared a series of pictures featuring himself with Mridula.

Pankaj's anniversary post also included two throwback snaps from his wedding album. "Satrah saal hue aaj parinay sootra mein. Is sukhad yaatra ki kuch yaadein. Dhanyavaad," he captioned the post. (Translation: Seventeen years have passed today. Some memories of this pleasant journey. Thank you)

Several celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jatin Sarna among other fellow stars from the showbiz poured in congratulatory messages for the couple, in the comments section.

Pankaj married Mridula Tripathi on January 15, 2004, and they have a daughter, Aashi.

On the work front, Pankaj commenced the shoot for Criminal Justice 3 from the first week of January in Mumbai. Criminal Justice 3 is directed by Rohan Sippy, produced by Applause Entertainment starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar towards the end of 2022.

Tripathi, who will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG, has also started shooting for Srijit Mukherjee's next film Sherdil where he plays the lead.

(With agency inputs)