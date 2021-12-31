Hyderabad (Telangana): This year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu witnessed a high on the professional front while braving a major setback in her personal life. As the year 2021 comes to an end, the actor has shared a thought-provoking note on 'breaking free' and 'ceasing clinging.'

Tollywood's celebrated pair Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce, sending shockwaves among their fans. Ever since the Majili actor announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she has been mum on the issue but has been sharing cryptic posts on self-worth, letting go, gratitude, and more.

On the last day of 2021, Samantha shared a post on things that matters for self-completion. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a note titled "You must only cease your clinging."

The note begins with: "What others think, what they believe, what they expect -- these are bars to a prison cell."

It further reads, "To break free, you must realize that those bars are lining their cage, not yours. You can walk away at any point."

The note ends by underlining the importance of being happy and earning respect.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear in Gunasekhar's directorial Shaakunthalam, while she has a couple of multilingual movies in her kitty. She also has a Hollywood movie titled The Arrangements Of Love on her list.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also being considered to star opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming film directed by Koratala Siva. The upcoming film is touted to be a high-budget movie. Though the makers have not approached Samantha yet, the team seems to have fixed a script, which would elevate her role like never before.