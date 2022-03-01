Hyderabad (Telangana): On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Bholaa Shankar have dropped first look of the film. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar is currently under making. Being the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Vedhalam, the anticipation is high.

Taking to his Instagram account, Chiranjeevi dropped Bholaa Shankar first look and wrote, "Happy #MahaSivaratri to All !🙏 Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA #BholaaShankarFirstLook #BholaaShankar 🔱 @Meherramesh @anilsunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @keerthysureshofficial @dudley_dop @sagarmahathi @akentsofficial @bholaashankar."

Tamannah Bhatia will be seen as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, while Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi's sister in Bholaa Shankar. Bhola Shankar is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials.

Bholaa Shankar aside, Chiranjeevi has a handful of movies now, of which Acharya has been wrapped up and is all set for release soon. The actor is also shooting for Godfather, besides having a couple of more projects up his sleeve.