Hyderabad (Telangana): As Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, her siblings Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have shared heartfelt posts on social media. While Khushi and Anshula's birthday posts for Janhvi are all things love, Arjun's post for the Dhadak star is laced with his signature humour.

Memories made with siblings in childhood hold a special place in almost everyone's life. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are no exception. Their Instagram accounts are proof of the fact they love cherishing their childhood moments.

On the occasion of Janhvi's 25th birthday, her younger sister took a stroll down memory lane and shared an adorable picture with her from their childhood days. In the image, the little girls can be seen happily posing for cameras. "Happy birthday to my everything," Khushi captioned the post.

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, sister Khushi revisits their childhood days

Anshula too took to her Instagram handle and wrote a lovely birthday message for Janhvi which she shared with a throwback picture. "HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! 🥳💃🏽 A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu ❤️❤️ (more than you love tiramisu 🤣)."

SEE PICS | HBD Janhvi Kapoor: A look back at times when the actor rocked sensuous saree looks

Meanwhile, Arjun shared a quirky birthday post for Janhvi. Sharing a picture from a photoshoot that they did together last year, Arjun wrote, "I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life... ❤️🤗 @janhvikapoor."

Following her mother's footsteps, Janhvi made her foray into acting in 2018. Dhadak was her debut film, and since then she has come a long way. She has starred in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi and Khushi are the children of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Arjun and Anshula are Boney's children with first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.