Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday celebrates her 23rd birthday today. The actor is receiving love from fans, colleagues and family on her big day. From hordes of birthday wishes, what is making headlines is rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's sweet note for her on social media.

On Saturday, Ishaan took to social media to share two throwback pictures of the actor which are apparently from their Maldives vacation. Wishing his ladylove on her birthday, Ishaan wrote, "Happy cake day Annie Panini ❤️ May the truth, strength and love always be with you 🦄."

Ishaan and Ananya, who worked together in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli, have been dating each other for over a year now. The actors have been spotted together on several dates but are yet to officially announce their relationship status.

Last week, Ishaan also visited Ananya at her Mumbai residence with flowers. His visit came after Ananya's grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Panday was supposed to appear before NCB for the third round of questioning on Monday. The actor, however, requested the agency for any further date as she was unable to join the questioning due to some personal commitments. Her request was accepted by the agency which will be releasing fresh summons for some other date.