Mumbai (Maharashtra): Age is just a number for veteran actor Anupam Kher. Today, he has turned 67 and he still has the zeal, energy, and acting chops that the younger generation lacks. On his birthday, Kher took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of his toned body.

Alongside the images, he opened up about his vision of achieving a fit body one day. "Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years. 37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man. Throughout my career, I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality," Kher wrote.

He added, "The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself. I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully, a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe."

Kher's pictures have left netizens awestruck. "Happy birthday my favourite legend #young man.. my healthy wishes alwz with you," a fan commented. "First of all happy birthday sir....Bhaghwan aapko lambi umar pradan kare aap aise hi fit and fine dikho.... And now what is this you're looking really very fit person like 25 years old look," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher is awaiting the release of his film The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It will hit the theatres on March 11.