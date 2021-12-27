Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Salman Khan on Monday said there is a possibility that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Pathan, respectively.

Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

YRF is also backing Shah Rukh-led actioner Pathan, which will feature Salman in an extended cameo. There were reports that the films will be a part of YRF's 'spy universe', which will ultimately bring its heroes for a movie together.

During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse, where he is celebrating his 56th birthday, Salman said Tiger 3 would release by December 2022 and teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh teaming up for another project.

"We are coming together in Tiger and Pathan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together," the actor told reporters.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame, while Pathan is directed by War helmer Siddharth Anand.

Pathan marks Shah Rukh's first film after 2018 romantic-drama Zero, in which Salman also had a cameo.

During the media interaction, Salman confirmed he will be filming for his recently announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel after he finishes two of his projects, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the second installment of the hit comedy No Entry.

The actor said the follow-up of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, being written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original, will be titled Pavanputra Bhaijaan.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan featured Salman as a man, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl, (Harshaali Malhotra) separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in the neighbouring country.

Salman said as of now he does not have any plans to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, son of Prasad, but is looking forward to the sequel Bajrangi..., which was a much-loved comedy drama.

"No, there is nothing like that (a film with Rajamouli). If it happens it will be great as he is an extremely good director. But I am definitely working with his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He had written the script of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and he is now writing its sequel too, and has named it Pavanputra Bhaijaan.

Salman said he will spend a few days at this farmhouse with his close friends and family -- all of whom are together after conducting COVID-19 tests -- and will then resume work on Tiger 3.

(With agency inputs)