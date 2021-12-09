Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today. On such a special occasion, Shabana took to Instagram and shared a major throwback picture of her with Javed.

Alongside the image, she penned a heartfelt note. "37 years together..The total has been more than the sum of its parts. Shaadi ki salgirah hum dono ko mubarak," Shabana wrote.

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the couple. "Happy anniversary," actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented. Chef Vikas Khanna dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

Shabana and Javed tied the knot in 1984. Reportedly, the legendary writer had met Shabana for the first time at her father and famous poet, Kaifi Azmi's home. Javed was previously married to Honey Irani. He has two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, from his first marriage.

On the work front, Shabana made her digital debut with The Empire this year. The acclaimed actor is also making headlines for her role in director Faraz Arif Ansari's short film Sheer Qorma which did rounds of prestigious film festivals recently. Shabana will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Javed will be returning to screenwriting after his 2004 outing Lakshya. His yet-to-be-announced next project will have son Farhan Akhtar playing the lead. The film will be directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The veteran lyricist and screenwriter has also penned a script which will be directed by his filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar.