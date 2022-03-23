Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 35th birthday today, visited the holy cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The actor took to social media to share pictures from her Vaishno Devi visit. Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel who also manages her work.

Sharing a string of pictures on her Instagram handle, Kangana thanked her well-wishers for their love and blessings. Alongside the pictures, Queen actor wrote, "Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents' blessings looking forward to this year ❤️ Thank you everyone for your love and blessings 🙏." In the pictures from Vaishno Devi, Kangana is seen wearing colourful ethnic wear.

SEE PICS | Kangana Ranaut jazzes up Lock Upp with avant-garde style statements

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Instagram handle to pen a birthday note for the actor. Sharing a selfie with Kangana, she wrote, "Dear Sister, you are the source of light and inspiration, your kindness and love is so pure that we are so the best and Happy, Happy birthday to you my darling sister @kanganaranaut early morning Darshana at #vaisnodevi."

Rangoli Chandel wishes Kangana Ranaut on birthday

On the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the OTT reality show Lock Upp. She will soon be seen in movies including Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita. The actor is also set to make her debut as a producer with dark comedy Tiku Weds Sheru under her production house, Manikarnika Films.