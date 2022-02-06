Hyderabad (Telangana): For any music lover and admirer of Lata Mangeshkar's velvety voice, no task could be tougher than picking and choosing a few from the thousands of immortal melodies that she has given to Indian cinema. But for the singer, who had been self-critical when it came to singing, could curate few for herself.

While we can listen to the classics Bindiya chamkegi, Piya bina piya bina and Tunhe yaad karte karte on loop, these were nowhere in Lata's list of Top Five Favourites which she had shared on the occasion of her 90th birthday. Though Lata's favourites kept changing, there are few that remain unchanged with time.

Here are the top five songs which the legendary singer had curated herself:

1. Khwab Bankar Koi Aayega (Razia Sultan): Everybody loves Ae dil-e-nadaan so much that we tend to neglect this other gem from Razia Sultan. "The director Kamal Amrohi explained the entire situation in detail. Khayyam Saab wanted a particular mood. He was clear in his mind about what to do," Mangeshkar had once said.

2. Chunri Sambhal Gori (Baharon Ke Sapne): Everyone raves about Lataji's solo Kya jaanoon sajan in this film. What about this foot-tapping folksy number with Manna Dey?"Chunri sambhal was much more difficult to sing than Kya jaanoon sajan and Aaja piya tohe pyar doon in the same film. The exclamation 'Ha-ah' after ever line of the mukhda was Pancham's idea. It added a new dimension to the song," Mangeshkar had revealed years ago.

3. Barse Ghan Saari Raat (Tarang): The only song that Mangeshkar sang for composer Vanraj Bhatia is a long discursive meditative melody on the yearnings of love. The poetry by Raguvir Sahay has a very high erotic quality. "I remember this was a very tough song. In the way the composition moved it reminded me of my brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar's compositions. On top of that, the complex lyrics were in a free-flowing, no-rhyme format. This was one of my biggest singing challenges," Mangeshkar had said recalling the creative journey of the song.

4. Tu Aaj Apni Haath Se Kuch Bigdi Sawaar De (Daku): A long-forgotten film by Basu Bhattacharya, it is best remembered for Amrita Pritam's pain-lashed poetry of protest, where an outcast woman wonders how she can bring her child up with dignity. "If I am not mistaken this song was composed by Shyamji-Ghanshyamji. The poetry was powerful. It addressed the anguish of a downtrodden mother pleading with God for a better life for her child." The song remained Lata's favourite as it "conveyed more than what was actually being sung."

5. Raja Beta Soya Mera (Raja Harishchandra): A mother sings a lullaby to her dead child. Can it get more tragic? Lataji sings her brother's composition with heartbreaking intensity. "It wasn't easy doing this song. The lyrics were about a grieving mother. The composition was replete with steep dips and curves. I am always scared to sing my brother's songs." While recording the song, Lata had said that "everyone was in tears."