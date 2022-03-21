Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty have joined superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming drama-comedy Selfiee, makers announced on Monday. As the makers confirmed Nushrratt and Diana's casting in the film, Akshay welcomed them on board with a hilarious video. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a video wherein he is seen goofing with Emraan and new members of his 'Selfiee squad.' Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "With @nushrrattbharuccha and @dianapenty joining in, the #Selfiee squad is in full gear! Whatsay @therealemraan , ho jaye muqabla?" In the video, the 'Selfiee squad' is seen grooving to the song which was earlier released to announce the film.

Selfiee, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, also stars Emraan Hashmi. Selfiee is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. Bharuccha, who had earlier worked with Johar in his production Ajeeb Daastaans, said she was thrilled to join the cast. "All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy! Super excited to join the team of #Selfiee," the 36-year-old actor wrote. Penty, who currently stars in Dulquer Salmaan's Salute, said she was "super excited to hop onto this mad ride".

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence. The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor. As reported earlier, the film has gone on floors in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.