Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR is known. While she will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the film, rumours about her casting in Jr NTR's upcoming film are going rife.

After giving a commercial hit Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava in 2018, Jr NTR is reuniting with director-writer Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming film. The untitled film will be NTR's 30th outing hence the tentative title #NTR30.

#NTR30 is trending on Twitter as the chatter around Alia Bhatt being roped in to play the leading lady opposite Jr NTR in the film is getting louder. Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also being approached to score the music for the film.

While the makers are keeping details under the wraps, the sources in the know have confirmed to a webloid that Alia and Anirudh are "Mostly!" onboard for the film. Jr NTR is said to be playing a student union leader in the film which will go on floors in March.

The film is being co-produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyanram under the NTR Arts banner.