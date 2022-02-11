Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Alia Bhatt says she watched a lot of classic Hindi films, particularly those featuring Meena Kumari, to prepare for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi as director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to channel the old world charm and grace that the heroines of that era had.

Bhatt also saw Shabana Azmi-starrer Mandi, a Shyam Benegal film that featured her mother Soni Razdan, American period drama Memoirs of a Geisha and other old Indian films as part of her preparation. The upcoming period drama features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

"He (Bhansali) wanted me to watch Meena Kumari's work a lot, her expressions... the way she would sing a song, although I am not going all out singing songs in the movie. There is a certain sadness in her eyes, but there is a power to her face. He would say, 'See her face, which is so full'... I also watched 'Mandi'," Bhatt said in an interview.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bahtt in a still from sets of Gangubai Kathiwadi

Another instruction from the director for the actor was to "eat" and "be happy on the sets". She said, "I had the most amount of food on the sets. During the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi', I was eating all my favourite 'ghar ka' (homemade) food. I had a great time."

Bhatt said as a '90s kid, she grew up as a big Govinda fan, watching films purely for entertainment but when she stepped into the acting profession, there were certain films that were recommended to her. That's when she discovered some of the great performances of Hindi cinema.

"Being an actor is one thing and being a heroine is another. I have been referred to watch these films and whenever I do, I only have admiration, whether it is for Waheeda Rehman ji, Shabana Azmi ji, Madhubala ji... The way they would do these long shots, it gives you goosebumps. Somehow, we have lost that charm of presenting a heroine like that, that old-world charm."

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which the actor calls her "most creatively satisfying experience", came her way after two previous collaborations with Bhansali fell through. Bhansali reportedly wanted Bhatt, known for Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy, for a film titled Balika Vadhu when she was just 11. Then, there was Inshallah with Salman Khan that didn't work out.

The actor admits she was heartbroken when Inshallah got shelved. "But Sanjay sir, being true to his words, said I should take a break and that he has something for me. I went on a holiday and when I came back, he presented this script to me, which he had for a couple of years."

Sometimes the stars just align, Bhatt pointed out. "It is one of the highest creative benchmarks that you will experience as an actor. Doing an SLB film is a milestone in your career. If you are lucky, you go on to have a couple more. His vision is one of a kind, it is truly magical. I have from the very beginning admired his work, right from Khamoshi the 28-year-old actor said.

Bhatt said she rewatched all of Bhansali's films while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, to the point that her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who made his debut with the director's Saawariya in 2007, quipped she was "obsessed".

She admits she was initially "nervous" about playing the titular character. "It was a different genre from what I was supposed to do with him earlier. This is an emotional, hard-hitting film. For a second, I was a little doubtful of myself. I suddenly had (these thoughts) which has never happened to me. (But) sir was very clear and asked me to think about it."

But she was so keen to be a part of Bhansali's vision that she did not hesitate long to say yes to the film, which is based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The most exciting aspect of working on the film for Bhatt was creating Gangubai for the screen.

"She came to be an actress, so what would be her personality? Her rise, fight for sex workers rights, fight for children's education rights. What got her to all of that point, her speech at Azad Maidan, etc? Then comes those imaginative scenes but filling in those gaps was actually what I enjoyed the most."

Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhatt said initially there were plans for her to visit Kamathipura incognito but they were scrapped at the last moment. "I was all-ready one evening at 7 pm, that there will be a car in which I will go there incognito. Suddenly sir called and said we are one day away from the shoot so don't go," she recalled.

The actor said she may not have interacted with sex workers but watching the films by great actors helped her understand the psyche. Bhatt said Gangubai Kathiawadi makes important social points without being preachy. "Every film should make you feel or question one thing by the end of it. 'Gangubai' has a lot to offer. I have had so much learning as a human being playing this character."

After facing many hurdles including two cyclones Nisarga 2020 and Tauktae May 2021, and the COVID-19 lockdown, Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to be released theatrically on February 25. "A lot of hard work, sleepless nights, blood, sweat, backache, stomach ache, COVID-19, everything (happened) but we soldiered on, Bhatt recalled.

Backed by Bhansali Productions, co-produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, the film also stars Ajay Devgn in an interesting role, besides Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Jim Sarbh. Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this month.

(With agency inputs)