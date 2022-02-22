Hyderabad (Telangana): While the fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eager to see his son Aryan Khan on the big screen, Khan Jr is seemingly not interested in following his father's footsteps. Aryan is reportedly more fascinated by the world behind the camera.

Of late, reports of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan making Bollywood debut have been hogging the headlines. Speculations around Aryan foraying into acting too have been keeping SRK fans excited. The latest reports, however, seemingly dent the enthusiasm around Aryan's Bollywood debut.

READ | IPL auction: Aryan Khan represents SRK second year in row, Suhana debuts

Aryan will be entering the world of films but not as an actor. Reportedly, SRK's son has been developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series. Aryan has already written a web series for Amazon Prime and a feature film that will to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. If everything falls in place, Aryan's debut as a screenwriter will get the go-ahead from the streaming giant this year.

Meanwhile, Aryan and Suhana attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this month. For the unversed, this is the first time Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together publicly since the former's arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year.