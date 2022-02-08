Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday on February 6. Though the actor was in Dubai, her fans joined hands to feed 300 underprivileged kids in India. The Dilbar girl, who returned from Dubai today morning, took to her social media handle to thank her fans for the kind gesture.

According to a video posted on Nora's Instagram page, six of her fan clubs came together to celebrate her birthday with a food drive. Nora's fans clubs seemingly approached Thaagam Foundation, an NGO named to organise a special food drive for 300 to make the actor's birthday a memorable one.

Recognising the efforts and love of her admirers, Nora took to social media and reposted the video. Alongside the video, she wrote, "I'm literally crying right now 🥲 this is the best gift ever! Thank u to all my fan clubs that got together and in my name fed so many underprivileged children 🥺❤️ my fans are such generous thoughtful and good-hearted people! Thank u so much for this amazing priceless gift may god bless u all ❤️."

The Moroccan native is known to deliver some of the most spectacular performances in recent times, is emerging to be amongst the most bankable dancers in the industry by breaking the norms and stereotypes and paving her own path of success. Nora recently presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in Guru Randhawa's latest song Dance Meri Rani.