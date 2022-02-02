Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are apparently not going to spend their first Valentine's Day together. The duo got busy with their respective work commitments after a short honeymoon in the Maldives. VicKat will be seemingly in different cities on V-Day as Katrina is all set to resume shoot for Tiger 3.

Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina will resume shooting for Tiger 3 from Saturday in Mumbai. In addition, the two will also fly to Delhi to wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the film from February 14 as the third wave slows down across the country. The said schedule is a very crucial one for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the national capital.

On January 27, Katrina returned from the Maldives where she reportedly shot for a beverage commercial. The Sooryavanshi actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures in which she could be seen posing for the camera while donning a blue bikini top and a high-rise bottom paired with a sheer shirt.

Meanwhile, Vicky recently wrapped up his upcoming film helmed by Laxman Utekar. The romantic comedy shot extensively in Indore stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Vicky. When Vicky was shooting in Madhya Pradesh, Katrina paid him a visit to celebrate their first Lohri together. Now, it will be interesting to see if Mr Kaushal surprises his wife by landing in the national capital on Valentine's Day

(With agency inputs)