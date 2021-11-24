Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest comment about 'expecting' has left her fans stunned. During a roast session from The Jonas Brothers Family Roast which premiered on Netflix on November 23, Priyanka spoke about the "perks of being a Jonas" and also about having children with Nick.

During her roast, the 39-year-old star said that they are the only couple in the family who do not have any children. Nick's brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner.

The actor said: "We're the only couple who doesn't have kids." The next statement stunned everyone including Nick. Priyanka said: "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting..." She then hilariously added: "To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!"

"Your face was really funny when I said that," Priyanka said to Nick, who replied: "Yeah I was a bit concerned."

On Monday, Priyanka dropped her surname, along with her husband's last name, from all social media handles. Her move led to speculation that the 39-year-old actor was splitting with the American singer-songwriter, who she married in 2018.