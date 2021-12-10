Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot here at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, with friends and family in attendance on December 9. A day after the wedding, the newlyweds were spotted taking a chopper to reach Jaipur airport.

On Friday morning, Vicky and Katrina were seen at a helipad from where they boarded a private chopper. The couple was reportedly accompanied by three family members. The new bride was seen donning a yellow ensemble as she left for Jaipur.

After a private wedding, the couple made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif off to Jaipur in chopper

IN PICS | From PhD holder to graphic designer, meet Katrina Kaif's seven siblings

The couple took the pheras in the traditional way, thus bringing to an end the celebrations that took off on December 7. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.