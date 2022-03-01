Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Priyanka Chopra worshiped Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The actor was joined by her American husband Nick Jonas as she performed pooja in their new home in Los Angeles.

Sharing a glimpse of her Maha Shivaratri celebration, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The actor is seen donning a pink ethnic ensemble while Nick is seen in a white kurta pajama. The couple is seen performing pooja in front of an enchanting idol of Shiva.

Priyanka also extended her warm greetings to everyone on Maha Shivaratri. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Har Har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating." While Nick and Priyanka are seen, their daughter is absent from the Shivaratri celebration picture.

Priyanka, 39 and Nick, 29, shared that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy in an Instagram post on January 22. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a while.

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, The Matrix Resurrections. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, Citadel.