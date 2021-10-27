Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Neha Dhupia has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn son and titled it "freedom to feed". Neha's post is garnering the love of celebrities and fans on social media.

In the image, she is seen sitting on a chair breastfeeding her son and covering his face. "#Freedomtofeed," she captioned the picture, as she smiled looking at the lens.

Reacting to Neha's post, filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emoji while Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Bless you both ❤️❤️."

Neha and her actor husband Angad Bedi welcomed their second born on October 3. Angad had posted a picture and had written: "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well."

"Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru Mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," Angad wrote.

The couple also has a daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018. Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush affair in May 2018. It was in July 2021, the two announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.

(With agency inputs)