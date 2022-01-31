Hyderabad (Telangana): Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for creating characters that stay for a long even after the film is over. He dissolves himself into what is written on paper and creates magic on screen. For his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, the actor is apparently doing it no differently.

Nawazuddin will be seen playing Sheru in the upcoming film which is being produced by Kangana Ranaut. While nothing much is known about the film and Nawaz's character, Kangana has shared an interesting picture of the leading man from her film.

On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram Story to share a picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed as a woman. In the picture, Siddiqui is seen donning a golden lehenga with a crown on his head and hair left loose onto his shoulder. Had Kangana not tagged Nawazuddin on the post, it would be difficult to figure out whose picture has she shared as the 47-year-old actor looks unrecognisable at first sight.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unrecognisable as he dresses up as a woman

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. The film will mark Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur's Bollywood debut in the leading role. Tiku weds Sheru is being touted as a dark comedy and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.