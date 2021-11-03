Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ahead of the release of Sooryavanshi, the makers, on Wednesday, unveiled the Punjabi song Na Jaa from the film. Na Jaa is the recreated version of singer Pav Dharia's song of the same name. The new track features none other than Sooryavanshi's lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the link of the song's video, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here. #NaJaa Song out now."

The music video is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes as Akshay and Katrina ooze energy and oomph with their uber-cool dance steps in the track.

Even fans couldn't resist praising Akshay and Katrina's dancing skills. "You both are slaying," a fan commented. "Loved it. You guys have set the dance floor on fire," another one wrote.

The new version of Na Jaa is sung by Pav Dharia and Nikhita Gandhi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the much-anticipated action entertainer, Sooryavanshi is all set to release in the theatres on November 5. The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

(With agency inputs)