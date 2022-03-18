Mumbai (Maharashtra): This year's Holi is extra special for actor Mouni Roy, who is celebrating the festival with her husband Suraj Nambiar. For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Naagin actor shared glimpses from their first Holi together as a married couple.

In the pictures, the couple wore white, cotton kurtas and posed by dipping their hands in a dish full of different colours of gulal. She penned the caption, "May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter. HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst." In the series of pictures, Mouni and Suraj are seen celebrating the festival of colours. Suraj too has shared the same post on his Instagram handle.

SEE PICS | Mouni Roy slays in yellow saree worth Rs 84k

Mouni and her entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar have come up with a new-age global ed-tech platform Ultimate Gurus, which is a subscription-based platform. Ultimate Gurus is a global, interactive, and educational platform that allows users to learn and upskill their crafts under the expert guidance of leaders, the Gurus. Founded by couple Suraj and Mouni, the application has both live and pre-recorded online courses, curated by the gurus themselves.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. Last month, Mouni made a stunning appearance alongside Tiger Shroff in his music video Poori Gal Baat. The actor is also seen on the judges' panel of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5.