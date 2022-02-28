Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the family way, has begun doing aerobics and strength conditioning exercises to keep herself healthy. What's more, the actor believes women who are pregnant without complications must be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises.

Taking to Instagram, where she posted a video of her working out, Kajal wrote, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game!"

"All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy," wrote the actor alongside the video.

"This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness."