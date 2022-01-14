Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab. On Friday, Shahid took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his winter morning with his wife.

In a short video, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, all decked up in cosy clothes. The major highlight of the clip is Shahid sitting at a distance from Mira and blowing kisses through the air at her. Mira can be seen surfing through her phone.

Sharing the particular video, Shahid quipped and said that Mira's first love is her phone. "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I am ok being her second love also..what to do... Love is like that only. #winterlove," he captioned the post Reacting to Shahid's caption, Mira wrote, "Naa you are my first love."

Meanwhile, the doting parents to two children will soon be shifting into their new Mumbai sea-facing apartment.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey which got delayed due to pandemic. Apart from Jersey, Shahid is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

He will also be seen in an action avatar in the new film titled Bull. The upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project.