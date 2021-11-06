New Delhi: As residents of New Delhi woke up under a blanket of toxic smog a day after Diwali, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to express her disappointment over the severely polluted air quality in the national capital.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mira wrote, "This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit. Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning." She also shared a picture of the city's skyline covered in smog.

For the unversed, Mira was born and brought up in the capital. She moved to Mumbai after getting married to Shahid seven years ago.

Mira Rajput expresses concern over Delhi's poor air quality

In another post, Mira urged people to stop bursting crackers. "Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers? Please stop," she requested.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality would not improve until Sunday evening (November 7). The improvement would, however, just fluctuate in the 'Very Poor' category.

(With agency inputs)