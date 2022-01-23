Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a video of a minor mishap from what appears to be her vanity van. On Sunday morning, Sara was getting ready for the shoot when the incident occurred.

The actor has not revealed details but has shared a video on her Instagram Stories wherein she is seen getting her makeup done. The actor is seen instructing her team member for coconut water while her makeup artist Aditya Sharma is doing his job. After a few moments, a bulb from her vanity table apparently explodes leaving Sara and her teammates shocked.

READ | Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in pictures from sets of their upcoming film

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Morning like this" followed by ghost emojis. She also tagged her makeup artist and producer Pooja Vijan, who is the sister of Maddock Film's head Dinesh Vijan. Since the actor has tagged Pooja on the post, it seems that the incident took place during the shoot of her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal.

Minor mishap in vanity van leaves Sara Ali Khan shocked - watch video

Sara and Vicky will be seen sharing screen space in Maddock Films' upcoming romantic comedy which is being helmed by Laxman Utekar