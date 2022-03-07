Hyderabad (Telangana): Fashion designer-turned-actor, Masaba Gupta has shared an endearing birthday post for her cricketer father Vivian Richards. The ace couturier said that she aims to achiever half the greatness of her legendary father who according to her is a force to reckon with.

Masaba was born to actor Neena Gupta after she had a brief relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 80s. On Richards' 70th birthday, Masaba is all praise for her father for his father whom she says spent his whole life to become a mental and physical force to reckon with.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a throwback picture with Vivian from her childhood days. In her birthday post for Richards, she wrote, "I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with."

She further added, "'All you got is yourself' - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa! 💜"

Meanwhile, the couturier and actor, who was last seen on the web show Masaba Masaba, has launched her own YouTube channel where she says she shares insightful and informative videos. She has also wrapped up shooting for the second season of Netflix series Masaba Masaba.