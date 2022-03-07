Hyderabad (Telangana): Fitness icon, actor, and television presenter Mandira Bedi has opened up about her early days in the world of cricket. The actor who is one of the most powerful television presenters today apparently did not have it easy when she started off. Mandira has reached the place after enduring near humiliating experiences at the hands of a lot of cricketers and panelists.

Mandira began hosting ICC Cricket World Cups in the year 2003 and has never looked back since then. From acting to turning a cricket host was not a seamless transaction as it seems for she had to face rejection initially. In her latest interview with a webloid, Mandira has said that "stared down" by cricketers.

"I got stared down by a lot of the cricketers like, ‘what’s she even asking, why is she even asking that.’ They answered whatever they wanted to answer nothing connected to my question and that can be very very intimidating but I kind of was assured by the channel, that backed me and chose me from 150-200 women," said the 49-year-old.

"Nobody accepted me to begin with, certainly not the people sitting on the panel" said Bedi. "They didn’t like that there was a woman wearing a saree, dressed up, talking cricket," she told the portal. The actress explained that she was there to represent the "layperson" who doesn't know every little detail about cricket," she added.

Mandira shot to fame with the Doordarshan show Shanti in the nineties, and she went on to play the coy Preeti in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and later found her niche hosting cricket match shows on television.